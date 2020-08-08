Heavy rains becomes alarming in the country; Many parts of Karnataka are immersed in water!!!

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains have submerged several areas in Bantwala and Belthangady, among others, with the Netravati river overflowing and also water being released from nearby dams.

Authorities have alerted people living in low lying areas about opening dam gates to release water anytime with rising inflow.There is a similar flood like situation in parts of Yadgir, Raichur and Bagalkote districts with water being released from various dams.

The state government has released Rs 50 crore for emergency relief and has announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief each to affected families.Though Belagavi district has had some respite from the heavy rains, flood like situation continues to persist as the Krishna river and its tributaries are swollen due to continued inflows because of rains in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Some areas and roads in the district’s Chikkodi and Nippani are inundated, the sources said.Inflow has also increased to the Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete of Ballari district due to rains in the catchment areas of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.