IMD’s new prediction about Southwest monsoon is released

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra. The monsoon will hit Maharashtra again on August 10 and will remain so for the next seven days.

“The IMD observations revealed that south west monsoon is likely to become active on west coast from 10-11 August including Mumbai. The situation is likely to continue for a week,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai centre.