Karipur Flight Crash : Indian Consulate in Dubai to remain open Today

Dubai : The Consulate General of India, Dubai informed that the consulate will be open on Saturday to all those who want travel assistance to Kerala or any information related to the plane crash tragedy at Karipur airport in Kozhikode.

At least 17 passengers died when an Air India Express’ plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the air carrier.

“Consulate will be open tomorrow Saturday, August 8 at 8 am to assist all who want any assistance to travel to Kerala or any information related to air crash incident,” the Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted.

“We are with all the families of injured and deceased and will do our best to assist them,” the tweet added.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur airport at around 7:40 pm on Friday.