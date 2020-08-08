Karipur plane crash; Air India has lost the most experienced pilot!!!

Air India loses most experienced pilot in plane crash at Karipur airport 20 people, including Deepak Vasant Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh, who have more than 30 years of service experience as pilots, were killed in the plane crash.



Deepak Vasant Sathe is one of the most revered names in Air Force circles. Sathe is a Combat Air Pilot trainee who has completed the 58th Course of the National Defense Academy with a Sword of Honor from the President. After a long service in the Indian Air Force, he also served as a test pilot for Hindustan Aerotics Limited.

He has flown various planes and has landed several times in bad weather. Therefore, many could not contain the plane crash and his death. Many people expressed their condolences on his death.

Flights to Karipur airport will be diverted following the crash. Flights to Karipur will land at Kannur Airport, officials said. The flights will land at Kannur Airport until the operations of Karipur Airport return to normal.