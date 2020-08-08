Karipur Plane Crash: Family of 5 escapes with injuries

A family of five people escaped with injuries from the Dubai- Kozhikode flight which skidded off the runway at the Karipur Airport while landing. The family was travelling to their hometown Koduvalli in Kozhikode from Dubai.

Saifudheen living in Dubai was travelling to Kerala with his wife Fasalunnisa , along with their children Muhammad Shahil, Fathima Sana and Aysha Shanza, to meet her husband. All five have received injuries and have been admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital Kozhikode except Sana, who is admitted to Al Shifa Hospital at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, 18 people including the pilot and co-pilot were killed and many others are injured in the accident.