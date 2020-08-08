MOTN Survey says massive victory for BJP if Lok Sabha election held Today

According to the India Today Group-Karvy Insights Ltd MOTN survey, the BJP’s remarkable 303-seat majority in the May 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be reduced to 283 if polls were held at present. But the party would still remain comfortably above the majority mark.

In a sign of declining national relevance, the Congress would lose three more seats in its already low count of 52 if the Lok Sabha polls were held today.

However, the biggest winners would be other parties as they would gain 23 more seats taking their total from 188 to 211. This could be an indicator of the electorate returning to the fold of regional parties.

When it comes to alliances, the ruling NDA is likely to gain 13 seats due to its 1 per cent vote share gain as compared to the MOTN poll in January 2020 while the UPA likely to lose 15 seats due to decline in vote share by 2 per cent.

The poll suggests the NDA’s tally would be 316 while the UPA’s tally would be 93.