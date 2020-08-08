“Muslims are alone in the country now. We advise all Muslims not to trust Congress”: Islamic seminary attacks Congress for supporting Ram Temple construction

Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries in the country has issued a statement against Congress party for supporting the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The seminary has sked all Muslims in the country not to support Congress in the coming elections.

“From last one week, we had witnessed the blatant Hindu-tilt that he has been displaying. Be it the organisation of a Hanuman Chalisa recital or celebrations of the construction of the Ram Mandir, his comments do not reflect the pain endured by the Muslim community. Their(Congress and Kamal Nath) actions have removed all the doubts and made it clear that Muslims are mere political pawns for them, who can be sacrificed for their politics” the statement read.

“After this incident, we advise all the Muslim community members that in the coming elections, do not trust Kamal Nath and Congress. Extend your support to those candidates in your areas who will stand with you,” the statement read.

“Muslims are alone in the country now. During this time, we will have to carefully think before selecting our representative…It must be made clear from the first day itself that from now on, we have no ties with the Congress party or Kamal Nath,” the communique said.