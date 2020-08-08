Narendra Modi remains the most popular choice as next Prime Minister: Survey results out

A survey conducted among the people of India has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain as the most popular leader in the country. As per the survey, Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular choice for next Prime Minister.

The survey was conducted by India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) between July 15, 2020, and July 27, 2020.

As per the survey results, 66% of the people believe that Narendra Modi should be the next prime minister of India. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi secured only 8% of votes. e Sonia Gandhi received 5% of votes to become the third most favoured leader for the PM post.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav among some of the leaders who have been named as the preferences to take over as the next prime minister.

The survey was conducted among of 12,021 people — 67% in rural and 33% in urban areas — spread across 97 parliamentary constituencies and 194 assembly constituencies in 19 states — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.