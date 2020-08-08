Pilot of ill-fated Air India Express flight was a decorated IAF officer: Know more about Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe

Captain Deepak V Sathe, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Karipur AIrport in Kerala was a decorated Indian Air Force officer. He was a fighter pilot who flew the MiG-21 fighter aircraft with 17 Squadron (Golden Arrows) in Ambala.

He particiapted in the Kargil war in 1999. He has also resurrected with induction of multi-role Rafale jet fighters, built by France’s Dassault, recently.

Captain Deepak V Sathe was a decorated former Indian Air Force pilot. He was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA). Sathe, had also served as an instructor at the Air Force Training Academy, had taken premature retirement from the IAF, shifted to civilian flying and joined Air India.

Sathe joined Air India after leaving the Air Force in 2003. He then shifted to Air India Express where he became a captain.

Captain Deepak Sathe is survived by his wife and two sons. The family resides in Mumbai’s Powai.