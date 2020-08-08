Relative of Capt Deepak Sathe, the pilot of ill-fated Air India Express flight shares a heart touching note

A heart-melting note about Captain Deepak V Sathe, the pilot of the ill fated Air India Express flight which crashed at the Karipur Airport in Kozhikode was shared by his cousin on the social media.

18 people were killed and many others were injured as the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the table-top runway while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35-feet below and broke into two portions on Friday night.

Captain Deepak V Sathe was a decorated former Indian Air Force pilot. He was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA).Sathe joined Air India after leaving the Air Force in 2003. He then shifted to Air India Express where he became a captain.

