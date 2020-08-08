Rhea Chakraborty to ED :”Expenses were met from my own account”

Rhea, the estranged live-in partner of the deceased Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was quizzed 8 to 9 hours by the ED(Enforcement Directorate) yesterday. As per reports, Rhea said affirmatively that she has never taken money from Sushant Singh Rajput. She revealed that every expenditure related to her and her family’s needs were sourced from her income.

It is noteworthy that the call records of SSR on police inspection revealed that Rhea had blocked him from contacting her.

She, however, conceded that she and her brother had invested in a company started by Sushant. He later stated that he had not made any payments to the company. She revealed that she had taken a housing loan of Rs 60 lakh for a flat in her name in the Khar (East) area of ??Mumbai and spent another Rs 25 lakh from her own income. Rhea Chakraborty testified before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to this effect.

It is learned that Rhea, who is facing money laundering charges in the wake of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, attended the entire lengthy trial on Friday. Authorities reportedly showered her with questions for about 8 to 9 hours throughout the course. It is learned that SSRs father, KK Singh had alleged that Rhea had transferred about Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account to her account.

The case is charged against Rhea’s entire family with Rhea being the prime accused. The questioning of Rhea and her brother Shavik Chakraborthy had finished. The families Chartered Accountant Ritesh Shah were also interrogated. Summons are also issued to Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi and apartment manager Samuel Miranda.

Rheas’ father Indrajith Chakraborty will be called by ED on August 10. The proceedings will most likely continue in Bihar were KK Singh had registered the case, as the SSRs family alleges that Rhea may influence witnesses if the trial is run in Mumbai.

Meanwhile the CBI has expedited a parallel probe into Sushant’s death.