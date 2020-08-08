‘Stop pension to politicians in India’: Social media campaign goes viral

A social media campaign challenging giving financial assistance politicians including parliamentarian is going viral. Earlier the Supreme Court has rejected the PIL submitted challenging giving pension to politicians. But their social media campaign has gained momentum.

The PIl was challenging giving pension and other allowances to former Parliamentarians was rejected by a Supreme Court bench of Justice J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul in April 2020.

An NGO Lok Prahari has approached the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court order dismissing its plea which had claimed that pension and other perks being given to MPs even after demitting office were contrary to Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution. The plea has also said that Parliament has no power to provide for pensionary benefits to lawmakers without making any law.

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Against Pension To Politicians

The union government had informed the the Supreme Court that the entitlement of former MPs to get pension and other benefits was “justified” as their dignity has to be maintained even after they complete their tenure as parliamentarians.