Yogi Adityanath has been ranked as the best performing CM in India for third time in row, Pinarayi not in the list: Survey results out

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been voted as the best CM in the country. This is the third time in a row that the BJP leader is ranked as the best CM. The survey conducted by India Today -Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) has revealed this.

Yogi Adityanath secured 24% of the total votes to become “the best CM” for the third time in a row. His votes were up by 6% from the last survey.

According to the latest survey, six of the seven top-performing chief ministers are from non-BJP and non-Congress parties. Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), who has previously been ranked as the number one CM for three times in a row, has slipped to the fourth position (with 9% votes) after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (15%t votes) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (11% votes). But the only CPM CM Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala was not even came in the list.

The MOTN poll was conducted between July 15, 2020, and July 27, 2020.The poll was conducted among

12,021 people — 67% in rural and 33% in urban areas — spread across 97 parliamentary constituencies and 194 assembly constituencies in 19 states — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.