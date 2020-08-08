Zomato’s leave policy comforts women on those “Crampy days of the month”!!!

Food delivery company Zomato has said it will give women employees up to 10 days of “period leave” per year, as part of an effort to combat what it said was stigma around the issue.

Zomato is one of the most high-profile organisations to institute the policy in the country, where menstruation is still taboo to some.



“There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave,” Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said in an email sent to the staff members today.

“You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day.”Founded in 2008, Gurugram-based Zomato has more than 5,000 employees.

Millions of women and girls in India still face discrimination and health issues due to a lack of awareness surrounding menstruation.