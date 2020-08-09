74 lakh people affected in flood in the state

Almost 74 lakh people were affected by the recent flood in state. On Sunday alone more than 87,000 more people were affected by the flood due to the heavy rain.

This was announced by the Bihar government. The death toll due to the flood has rised to 23. The flood has affected 1,232 panchayat areas in 125 blocks of 16 districts. Darbhanga reported the highest number of flood-related fatalities at 9, followed by 6 in Muzaffarpur, 4 in West Champaran and 2 each in Saran and Siwan districts.

Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur are the worst-hit with a combined affected population of 34 lakh. Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa are the 16 flood-affected districts in the state.

A total of 5.08 lakh people have been evacuated from the deluge-hit areas and a total of 11,849 people have been shifted to relief camps, while 9.46 lakh people were fed at 1,267 community kitchens in the affected areas .