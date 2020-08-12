Karipur Plane Crash:  Manorama News ‘airs simulation clip as cockpit visuals’: Video

Alt News, a fact checking website has claimed that leading Malayalam new channels Manorama News and Mathrubhumi News has aired fake news regarding the Karipur plane crash. Alt News is a ‘fact checking website. Alt News has revealed reality behind many fake news that were circulated by media and social media.

Alt News claimed that the visuals aired by Manorama News as the cockpit visuals of the flight that crashed was fake. Also the news shared by Mathrubhumi that 40 passengers in the flight tested Covid-19 positive is also a fake news.

On August 10, Manorama News has played a video claiming that it shows the cockpit of flight IX-1344 which crashed at Kozhikode International Airport on August 7. After getting verification report about the video, the Alt News conducted a fact checking.

Alt News claimed that the video is not genuine but a simulation clip. “A keyword search ‘Air India Express flight crash’ takes one to the original video uploaded by YouTube channel ‘MPC Flight Recreations’ on August 7. The description of the video reads, “This is a video simulation with real data of Air India Express flight 1344, a Boeing 737 registration VT-AXH from Dubai to Calicut Airport, on august 7, 2020”, said Alt News.

The top right corner of the video carries the words ‘academic license’ which indicates that the video was created using a software. Academic licenses are for educational products and are generally given to students or educational institutes.

“Therefore, Malayalam daily Manorama News played a simulation video claiming that the channel “received visuals” of the cockpit of the Air India Express flight that crashed on August 7”, said the report in Alt News.