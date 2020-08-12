Shashi tharoor endorse Muslims In India,After His Book On Hinduism by posting a video in twitter!!!

Around 3 people were lost their life after police opened fire to subdue a mob that went on a riot infuriated over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad allegedly put out by a Congress legislator’s relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence.

In a bid to control the damage, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video of Muslims protecting a temple in Bengaluru. He wrote, “Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus.”

Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore: https://t.co/TCrfo6kU7k — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020

Scores of persons, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently prompted by the ‘communally sensitive’ online post.