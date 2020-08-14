“China erects satellite tracking base near “Indo-chinese border”!!!!

As space becomes a new war fighting territory these kinds of technological advancements are being practiced for improvising military power. Satellite technology gives global reach to any nation’s war efforts without human presence.



Hardly 60km from Demchok in Eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control, the Chinese are ramping up a satellite tracking station that will allow them to closely monitor Indian space.

It’s not the expansion alone but China has made efforts to conceal the facility, giving it a ‘kaalchakra’ shape to conceal it as a Buddhist building.



The construction of Ngari Satellite Observatory, located 20km South-West of Ngari town at a height of 5,100m, was observed in 2013. The base was made operational in 2014, yet the construction continues even today.

The observatory has various curves with sliding windows containing satellite tracking and observing equipment. These domes have special spinners for faster movement of the trackers.sliding-roofed buildings in China’s other facilities are also used by laser-firing guns.

A white symbolizing dish antenna fires directly towards the Indian facility at Sriharikota, suggesting very strongly that this facility is monitoring all Indian launches from there.



The satellite observatory supposed to be working on quantum experiments with photon teleportation with satellites from 500 km to 1,400 km height.

Another expansion is observed across the Ngari – Gunsa road where some trials have been carried out successfully and now the area is being prepared for permanent structures.These expansions would permit China to find the exact location of any satellite range by triangulation method which can possibly be automated at a later stage.



Elevated development of the satellite station has been noticed amid the India-China predicament in Ladakh over the last three months.

China has launched a complete global space tracking network with Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Kunming being major stations inside China, and Neuquen in Argentina, Swakopmund in Namibia and Karachi in Pakistan being some of the external stations.



China’s efforts at refusing use of space by its adversaries are evident. The first blinding of US satellite was noticed in 2006.The same is being tried rather successfully through the Ngari Satellite Observatory.All the government facilities in the border areas have as a policy been converted to dual-use facilities so that they can be used for military purposes.