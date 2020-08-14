DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: 5 security staff of Chief Minister test positive for Covid-19

Aug 14, 2020, 09:33 am IST

Five security staff of Chief Minister  were tested Covid-19 positive. The government authorities in Himachal Pradesh has announced this on Thursday.

As per the announcement, five security personnel of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for COVID-19 .The security personnel who were tested COVID-19 positive had recently accompanied the Chief Minister on his visit to Kangra.

Jai Ram Thakur  was under self-quarantine as a  deputy secretary in his office tested positive for Covid-19. But later his samples were tested negative. Chief Minister will under go Covid-19 test again as his security staff were tested positive.

 

