WPI inflation declined in July

The wholesale price-based inflation declined in the country in the last month. This was announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The WPI inflation has declined 0.58% in July. WPI inflation in June was at (-) 1.81%, while for the month of May and April it was (-) 3.37% and (-) 1.57% respectively.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index), stood at (- 0.58 per cent) (provisional) for the month of July 2020 as compared to 1.17 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food articles during July stood at 4.08%, as against 2.04% in June. However, fuel and power basket inflation fell 9.84% in July, compared to 13.60% in the previous month.Manufactured products, however, witnessed inflation of 0.51% in July, as against 0.08 per cent in June.

July retail inflation was at 6.93%, as against 6.23% in June.