“Whether India receive five or 500 Rafales, we are fine,”:’Pakistan is ready for any kind of attack’. claims Pakistan Army

Pakistan claimed that it is ready for any kind of attack against India. The director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has said this in a media briefing.

“The way the journey of the five Rafales from France to India was covered shows the level of their insecurities. Nonetheless, whether they receive five [Rafales] or 500, we are fine. We are absolutely ready and we have no doubt on our capability and we have proven this so it’s (the jets) not going to make much of a difference:, he said.

“But yes, their defence spending and their budget compared to ours is affecting the conventional balance of the region. And when this happens, things go into another domain and the international community should also look at this”, he added complaining that India’s military spending is the highest in the world and it is also involved in an arms race.

“But this does not mean that it has affected our preparedness. Even with these resources, we are absolutely ready to take on our enemies. “So bring the Rafales [or] the S-400 [missile system], bring them on. We have our own preparedness and our own answers to everything”, said the Pakistani officer.