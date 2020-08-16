Teacher uses “Refrigerator tray” to conduct virtual class; Respect for making the most out of technology !!!!

Jeyaishwari R Nadar, a mathematics teacher, said that she just wanted to be able to explain things to her students as they watched her solve problems. Nadar, who teaches at the Gandhi Memorial English High School in Matunga, was photographed conducting a class with the mobile phone on a refrigerator tray, which in turn was balanced on two containers.

The photo of a Mumbai-based teacher using a refrigerator tray to conduct a virtual class was widely shared on social media as an example of how educators have been forced to come up with innovations due to this current pandemic. She had received a lot of praise for her creativity and dedication.

Nadar says she knows this is a temporary set up and is just happy that her students are able to understand their lessons better. She said she hoped to return to real classrooms because she enjoys interacting with her students face-to-face. Hats off to all teachers who are trying their best and making the most out of the little technology they have access to.