Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham, US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian Rupee has surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market, sustained foreign find inflows and the weakening of US dollar ha supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.86, and gained further ground to touch 74.82 per dollar, registering a gain of 8 paise over its previous close of 74.90 per dollar on Friday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 93.01.