“Losers,who can’t conduct people even in their own party keep cribbing” ;Rahul Gandhi gets slammed by Senior BJP Leader!!!

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the BJP and RSS spread fake news and hatred using social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate,on Sunday .

Prasad said that the Congress had no voice to question the BJP given previous allegations of Congress having used online platforms to influence elections. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had referred to a report citing unnamed sources to claim that Facebook had been permissive on alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders in order to protect their business prospects in India.

“BJP and RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS.You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica and Facebook to weaponize data before the elections and now have the guts to question us?,” Prasad tweeted in response to Gandhi.

Prasad also said, “The fact is that today access to information and freedom of expression has been democratized. It is no longer controlled by retainers of your family and that is why it hurts.” Facebook has, however, denied the claims made in the WSJ report and stated that it adopts a uniform policy on hate speeches across the world irrespective of the party, position or stature of the individual or organisation involved.