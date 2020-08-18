Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per market experts the weakening of US dollar and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.78 per dollar , and gained further ground to touch 74.77 per dollar, registering a gain of 11 paise over its previous close of 74.88 per dollar on Monday.

The dollar index, that gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 92.63.