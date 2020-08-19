“Did Pinarayi put his hand in the “picha chatti too”? CM Pinarayi Vijayan gets mocked by Sandeep vachaspati!!!

Sandeep Vachaspati talks about the condition of the kits distributed by the state government under the name ‘Ona Kit’.He criticized the Chief Minister for taking the list of Onakit items announced by the Chief Minister as products worth Rs 500.He described the Chief Minister’s ‘Ona Kit’ as an “extraordinary tote.He expressed his through a Facebook post.

While the CM says that Onakit will have products worth Rs 500, vachaspathi states that in the public market it will cost only Rs 356.”The announcement is that the kit will be distributed to 88 lakh people. There is a shortage of 146 rupees in a kit.That means 146 × 88,00,000 =The answer is really puzzling. Who is taking away such a huge amount? who is getting real advantage from this? Who will solve this equation??”, Vachaspathi states.

He has compiled his figures along with the current Maveli store / civil supplies price.The government provides 12 varieties of provisionary items such as coconut oil, chilli powder, sambar powder, turmeric powder, jaggery, coriander powder and sugar through Onakit.He has added the price details along with the post.

Full version of Sandeep Vachaspati’s Facebook post;