Breaking News; 29% people developed COVID-19 antibodies in Delhi, shows sero-survey!!!

The coronavirus pandemic which has claimed nearly 53,000 lives in India and affected 27.67 lakh so far. Nearly one-third of Delhi’s population has been exposed to Covid-19 and so has antibodies to fight it, the city government said today, giving details of the second serological survey or serosurvey in the capital.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s mortality rate stands at 1.91 per cent which is the lowest in the world while over 20 lakh have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country’s recovery rate to 73.64 per cent.

In the first serological survey last month, 23.48 percent of Delhi’s population was found to have been exposed to the coronavirus.The other two rounds are scheduled in the first weeks of September and October.For this round, a sample size of 15,000 was taken from 11 districts.The Delhi government announced last month that a serosurvey would be carried out in the beginning of every month.

A serological survey helps track the exposure of the population to a disease, which is particularly helpful when testing is comparatively low.Blood samples are taken from respondents and these are tested for antibodies. Even people who were asymptomatic and may have recovered on their own can be detected.