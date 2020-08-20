Shocking!!! Pet dogs to be handed over for “meat” amid food shortage in North Korea …Read more!!!

North Korea’s leader has reportedly ordered his people to hand over their pet dogs so they can be turned into meat for restaurants amid a shortage of food supplies during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, North Korea is facing a shortage of food supplies, to stop the discontent among his people, Kim Jong-un has ordered people to hand over their pet dogs. As per reports, he used class difference as an excuse to justify the move, which is brutal and inhuman. Kim said that the common people raise livestock and cattle while only the rich and elite have pet dogs. He called having pet dogs a sign of “capitalism” and “bourgeois ideology.”



Authorities have been appointed to identify families in North Korea with pet dogs. Once the families are identified, they are being forced to give up the dogs to be put down or set to zoos and restaurants. Many families are upset and unwilling to give up their beloved pets, but beyond that, their hands are tied.

Dog meat has long been considered a delicacy on the Korean Peninsula, although the tradition of eating dogs is gradually fading out in South Korea. But it is not a dead tradition as it continues to survive in pockets. An estimated 1 million dogs are reared on farms to be consumed every year in the South.