CPM to send 2 lakh protest mails to the Prime Minister!!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM wants to send two lakh protest mails to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been decided to send protest mails against the handing over of Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the airport will not be allowed to be handed over. He added that two lakh emails would be sent to the Prime Minister expressing Kerala’s opposition.

Airport privatization will be raised as a popular issue. Kodiyeri also demanded that Shashi Tharoor cooperate with the state government in supporting the privatization drive. Kodiyeri also demanded that the government look into the possibility of a vigilance probe into the allegations raised in the Life Mission project.