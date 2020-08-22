Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi slams Modi Govt over Rafale deal, says “Money was stolen from Indian exchequer”

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the central government alleging corruption and malfeasance in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from French aircraft manufacturing company Dassault Aviation.

Citing a report, the Congress leader said the money was stolen from the Indian exchequer. The Gandhi scion also quoted Mahatma Gandhi in his tweet.

“Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale. ‘Truth is one, paths are many,’ Mahatma Gandhi,” he tweeted.