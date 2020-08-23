Why Virat Kohli took a separate chartered plane to Dubai ??? Know more here…

IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore has arrived in Dubai on August 21. The RCB cricketers and support staff left Bangalore for Dubai on a chartered flight on August 21, but captain Virat Kohli was not there. Arrived in Dubai by huge separate chartered plane. Let us tell you why Virat didn’t leave Dubai with the rest of the team.

According to the reports, Virat has been on the run for the past five months, which is why he did not travel from Mumbai to Bangalore and left Mumbai directly for Dubai. A huge private chartered aircraft were taken due to huge biosecurity. Virat had been self-isolated at his home in Mumbai with Anushka Sharma for five months and did not want to take any risks by traveling to Bangalore. A source told “He has set himself apart in Mumbai and has also been tested for the Covid-19. That is why he came to Bangalore and reached Dubai on a charter flight from Mumbai.

After arriving at the hotel in Dubai, Virat himself shared the photo and wrote – ‘Hello Dubai!’ At the same time, the rest of the RCB cricketers and support staff including Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav reached Dubai by chartered plane. AB de Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn have also joined the RCB squad. Now all the cricketers and support staff will be isolated for days and then they will enter the bio secure bubble and start training.