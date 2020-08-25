Coronavirus : Usain Bolt’s COVID19 test result out

Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Monday he is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Jamaican said he had experienced no symptoms, but he urged friends he had been in contact with to take precautions. “This weekend, like everybody else, I checked social media and saw social media say that I’m confirmed of COVID-19,” Bolt said. “I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work,” he said, although he did not confirm he had received the result. “I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

“Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

“Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy,” said Bolt, who turned 34 on Friday.