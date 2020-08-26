Actress claims her father tried to kill her ; seeks police protection: Shocking Video

A popular actress has sought police protection and claimed that her father tires to kill her. TV and film actor Trupti Shankhdhar, has claimed a threat to her life from her father. Trupti Shankhdhar has worked in tele serials like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and also in a South Indian film.

The actress in a video posted on her social media page has raised this complaint.In the video she is heard claiming that her father, Ram Ratan Shankhdhar, wants to marry her off to a person of his choice and on her refusal to comply with his wish, has threatened to eliminate her.

The actress in the video also said that her father pulled her by hair and thrashed her. She also accused that he asked to return the money that he gave her when she went to Mumbai to make a career in the entertainment industry.

Trupti Shankhdhar hails from Bareily in Uttar Pradesh. She has sought protection from the Bareilly police.