Gulf country ban visa transfer

A gulf country has banned visa transfers. Kuwait has decided to implement a ban on transferring government workers to the private sector. This was announced by Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, Ahmed Al Moussa.

Also the he transfer of dependent visas to work visas, for those working in the private sector will be restricted.

Both decisions have been recommended by the Minister of Social and Economic Affairs, Maryam Al Aqeel.

Although government sector employees are barred from transferring over to the private sector, four groups of people are exempt from the transfer ban: Kuwaiti women’s husbands and children, wives of Kuwaitis, Palestinians with travel documents and those in specialized technical professions, like doctors, nurses and other technical fields.