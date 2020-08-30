“Have been pregnant since 2017, this baby just doesn’t want to come out”, jokes Samantha on pregnancy rumours…

Southern Actor Samantha Akkineni has dismissed pregnancy rumours with a joke, saying she has been pregnant since 2017. On Saturday, she held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram Stories and got yet another question about her ‘pregnancy’. “Are you pregnant?”, wrote a fan. Responding to it, Samantha said, “I’m pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn’t want to come out I think”.

Talking about her digital debut series “The Family Man 2”, the actress said: “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series”.

Samantha also shared the “special” thing she shares with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. She told fans: “My tattoo means – create your own reality. Chay and I got this together. It is really special for both of us.”

She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.