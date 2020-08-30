Incredible!!! Rare flat rainbow spotted in UK…

Britain: An extremely rare flat rainbow was spotted in the impact of the strong and dangerous Storm Francis in Devon.

The rare flat rainbow was spotted over the sea in the borough of Torbay, Paignton Beach. It happened after Britain experienced strong rains and winds brought in by Storm Francis.

It is thought that this flat rainbow is caused by the sun’s rays shining through the spray that is whipped up by the sea as the strong winds pass by. The effect that was seen here is similar to the way where normal rainbows form. The light from the sun passes through the droplets of water in the air, refracting the light into the majestic colours that we can see.