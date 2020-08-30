Indian diary company ranks first in Rabobank’s Global Top 20 list

An Indian diary brand has become the one and only Indian diary brand to make into the global top 20 list of Rabobank. The top list of brands released by Dutch multinational banking company has placed Amul, also known as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), in the 16th position with an annual turnover of $5.5 billion (?38,500 crores).

Nestle is at the top with an annual turnover of $22.1 billion. Moreover, Dairy Farmers of America is in 3rd rank with an annual turnover of $20.1 billion.

GCMMF (Amul) enters the Rabobank's Global Top 20 Dairy Companies list for the first time at No.16. This is a matter of pride for 36 lac milk producers of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/yAQ1tVBNO3 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 28, 2020

“GCMMF (Amul) enters the Rabobank’s Global Top 20 Dairy Companies list for the first time at No.16. This is a matter of pride for 36 lac milk producers of Gujarat”, AMUL tweeted.