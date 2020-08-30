“The woman’s main responsibility in a marriage is to fulfill the sexual needs of her husband”: Islamic scholar supports marital rape, sex slavery in Islam : Video

An Islamic cleric has supported the marital rape and sexual slavery. Shabbir Ally, a Canada based Islamic scholar ha supported the ‘marital rape’ in the context of Islam. The video of the interview has gone viral on social media.

The video titled ‘The Historical Roots of Female Slavery’ shooted in 2016 has re-surfaced again online.

“The woman’s main responsibility in a marriage is to fulfil the sexual needs of her husband. And for that reason the husband has the right and claim to this (referring to sexual intercourse). And she cannot refuse” , he said on the video.

“When her husband calls her for that particular action, she should be ready and willing to engage,” Ally emphasised. He added that Prophet Muhammad has said that Allah watches the actions of the men when they have the ‘power over the women.’ In a shocking display of vicious indoctrination.The women are with them like slaves”, he added.

This is Islam's idea of feminism. pic.twitter.com/MTGXEQc4m3 — Ex-Muslims of North America (@ExmuslimsOrg) August 25, 2020

“A Muslim man can have up to four wives at once, in addition to the four wives, he can have an unlimited number of concubines which basically refers to women with slave status.”

“A woman-owned by her master has to freely give herself to the master. The master has the right to have sexual relations with her as though she were one of his wives,” he continued. When the show host Aisha Khaja asked Ally about the role of ‘consent”, he added.