55 houses had been washed away due to erosion in river. The incident took place in Malda district in West Bengal. Around 70 metre of land and 55 houses has been washed away in the erosion.

As per authorities, a sudden fall of water level of River Ganga caused severe erosion at China bazar village under Birnagar gram panchayat on Sunday,.

Fifty-five families have been shifted to safer places and provided with relief materials, he said.