Covid-19 Updates: 379 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. 183 new cases of coronavirus, along with 379 recoveries were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 43 were among expatriate workers, 138 were contacts of active cases, and were travel related.

The total number of recoveries rised to 48,654. The death toll remains at 189. 5,356 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 30.

There are currently 34 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 34 cases receiving treatment. 2,697 cases are stable out of a total of 2,731 active cases.