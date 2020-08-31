“ Why do you start crying when we carry out surgical strikes”: BJP leader asks Congress

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has hit out Congress party over the Ladakh clash. Sambit Patra has asked why Congress is crying when India carry out surgical strikes.

BJP spokesperson said at a press conference that India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown the proverbial laal aankh (red eyes that imply danger) to China and questioned as to why the Congress is showing its “moist eyes”.

“The BJP and the people of India salute the Indian Army. The bravery with which they have discharged their duty and protected India’s sovereignty deserves our salute. India and Modi ji have shown their red eyes (laal aankh). Indian Army has shown its red eyes (anger). That is why India’s sovereignty is intact. Nobody can challenge it. Everyone has trust in the Indian Army and Modiji, and stands by them”, Patra said.

“I want to ask Randeep Singh Surjewala and Rahul Gandhi that we have red eyes, but why do you have moist eyes? Whenever we are attacked or we carry out a surgical strike to destroy terrorist camps, then why do you start crying? You should be happy,” he added.