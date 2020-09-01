Unlock 4: Places of workship open in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu…

Following the permission given by the Tamil Nadu government on August 31 all places of worship including temples, mosques, and churches in Rameshwaram were opened today.

The famous Ramanathaswamy temple in the city was opened for worship, where devotees turned up to offer their prayers. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended the lockdown in the state till September 30 after the Union home ministry issued the guidelines for Unlock 4 that is to be started from today but allowed the re-opening of all places of worship, hotels, and resorts.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,928 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths on Tuesday informed the State Health Department. With the addition of new cases, the state has a total of 4,33,969 COVID-19, including 52,379 active cases, 3,74,172 discharges, and 7,418 deaths.