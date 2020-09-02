Exciting!!! NASA congratulates Indian Astronomers on Star Galaxy discovery…

New Delhi: NASA congratulated Indian astronomers on the discovery of one of the farthest Star galaxies in the universe estimated to be located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth. NASA hailed the discovery as an effort that will further enable humankind`s understanding.

India’s first Multi-Wavelength Space Observatory AstroSat detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth. The galaxy called AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of astronomers led by Dr Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune.

India’s AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique feat because the background noise in the UVIT detector is much less than one on the Hubble Space Telescope of US-based NASA. India’s first Space Observatory AstroSat, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 28, 2015.