Horrifying!!! 2 pythons crash in through the ceiling in a house at Australia…

David Tait received a bit of shock when he returned home to see his kitchen ceiling collapsed on the floor.

The culprits behind the damage was two non-venomous carpet pythons 2.8 meters and 2.5 meters long — that had slithered into a a bedroom and living room. The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 45 kilograms. Snake catcher Steven Brown was called to remove the two snakes.

“I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof,” Brown said. He suspected the female could still be in the ceiling or nearby. The males were returned to the wild, but the suspected third snake hasn’t been found.