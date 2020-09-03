Ex-cricketer faces a tragic death by falling into a 250-foot-deep gorge…

Former Maharashtra Ranji cricketer Shekhar Gawli died after falling in a 250-feet-deep gorge while trekking in Maharastra’s, Igatpuri Taluka of Nashik district.

The 45-year-old, Gwali, who played two first-class matches for Maharashtra had gone for trekking in the Western Ghat mountains of Igatpuri hill station in Nashik along with some of his friends but lost his balance and fell into the gorge. Gawli was found dead after a long search.

Gwali was a proper hand batsman and a leg-spinner. He was the assistant coach of the Maharashtra Ranji team and was currently serving as the fitness trainer of the Under-23 team.