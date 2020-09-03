MP bridge built one month ago gets washed away… two engineers suspended…

After a bridge built about a month ago was washed away due to the overflowing Wainganga river in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh two engineers have been suspended and a sub-engineer has been transferred.

The bridge was built at a cost of more than Rs 3 crore and was yet to be inaugurated. It was built 344 km south east of Bhopal, caved in amid floods. When flood water caused by heavy rains since August 27 receded on August 30, the superstructure of the Rs 3.12 crore bridge was found washed away.

There was damage to another bridge too which is 10 years old and constructed over the same river near a dam at Bheemgarh. Engineers G P Mehra, the general manager and his assistant S K Agrawal, who held the posts of and assistant manager in MP Rural Road Development Authority were suspended by the body’s CEO Shashank Mishra. A sub-engineer and in-charge of supervision of the bridge Sonal Rajak was transferred from Seoni.