Gulf country blocks work permits of 68,000 expats

A gulf country has decided to block the work permits of 68000 expat workers. The Kuwait government has decided not to extend work permits for over 68,000 foreign employees aged 60 .
The Kuwaiti Public Authority of Manpower has embarked on compiling a data base on all migrant workers who are 60 or older and hold high school degrees or equivalent educational certificates in line with a law banning renewal of their work permits as of next year.The number of those expatriates is estimated at 68,318.
Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population.
