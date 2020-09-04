Spitting and not wearing Masks ; This Indian City Around Collects “? One Crore” as penalty!!!

Pune ; The District administration collected ?1.1 crore in a month as penalty for not wearing masks and spitting on the roads from 13 tehsils of Pune district. District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh has issued an order to authorise police to levy fine under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Defaulters have prominently been reported from gram panchayats under Haveli and Indapur, among others.

Pune has seen a steady rise in fresh cases, especially from its rural areas. On Wednesday, those areas posted more than 18,000 fresh cases. Pune hinterland has recorded 525 deaths so far.The report quoted Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zilla Parishad as saying, “in just a month, the administration had collected Rs 1.1 crore from such violators.”He further said that the penalty for not wearing mask was Rupees 500. Besides, Gram Panchayats, depending on villages, also charged between Rupees 100 and 200 for violating social distancing norms.