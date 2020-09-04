Validity of Driving License and other documents extended till December 31st 2020…

Central government announced to extend the validity of expiring driving licenses and motor vehicle documents till December 31 amid the coronavirus crisis. This order has brought relief to crores of people of the country. This is the third extension after the earlier advisories on March 30 and June 9.

The enhanced validity statement of these documents state that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registrations or other documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to 31 December 2020.

Considering the situation in country due to Covid-19 outbreak, the ministry said that if documents mentioned in the list reached their date of expiration on or after February 1, 2020, and fresh documents in their place cannot be granted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government, they would be considered valid till December 31, 2020.