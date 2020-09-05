Bollywood filmaker Johnny Bakshi dies in Mumbai!!!!

The film maker of “Veteran”, Johnny Bakshi passed away. The news of his demise was declared by his friend, Amir Khanna (producer). “Johnny was taken to the hospital as he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and was also tested for COVID-19. But early morning today, even before his reports could come in, he passed away.” Amit Khana said.

He was admitted in Arogya Nidhi hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, where he was diagnosed with a lung infection. “Vishwasghaat”, “Raavan”, “Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain”, “Mera Dost Mera Dushman”, “Bhairavi” and “Kahraare” are some of the films directed by Johnny. He acted in films like “Haar Jeet”(1990) and “Papa Kehte hai”(1996). He was also a member of Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA). He directed the movie “Khudai” starred by Rajesh Khanna.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir.”Kunal Khohli(filmmaker) mourned the death of Johnny Bakshi.